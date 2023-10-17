YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three York County Detention Center inmates have tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Two inmates, one arrested on Oct. 7, 2023, and the other on Oct. 8, 2023, were taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The third was taken straight to the hospital upon arrest and didn’t enter the detention center.

Officials immediately notified DHEC, who will have a regional TB clinic at the detention center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to begin testing inmates and staff who had contact with the three inmates who tested positive.

“We will test as many people as necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and inmates,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

York County officials say the detention center has protocols to identify any medical-related issues to prevent and minimize exposure.

TB skin tests are done on all inmates before entering general population, and done on staff annually.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of all staff and inmates has always been and will continue to be a top priority for the York County Sheriff’s Office,” Tolson said.