3 shot on South Elm Street in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after three people were shot and taken to the hospital on Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Elm Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.