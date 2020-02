3 serious injured after car swerves off road, hits tree in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Three people were seriously injured Tuesday when a car swerved off the road and hit a tree in Davidson County, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened on Leonard-Berrier Road.

The crash victims are currently being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Officials reportedly had to cut into the car to get some of the people out.

The vehicle swerved off to the right, then it swerved left and hit a tree.

There is no word on what caused the crash.