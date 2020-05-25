3 separate fires at abandoned Lexington tire store investigated as suspicious

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three separate fires at an abandoned Lexington tire shop are being investigated as suspicious, according to West Lexington Fire-Rescue Chief Zack Sears.

The fires happened at 1458 Old U.S. Highway 52.

The first fire was on Saturday night, the second was on Sunday around 6 p.m. and the third was on Sunday around 9 p.m.

Sears said because of the frequency of the fires and the intensity of the last fire, they are being investigated as suspicious.

There is no insurance on the building, so there would be no monetary gain in burning down the building, and the owner is not a suspect, Sears said.

The building is abandoned and has not been in business for the past 15 years.

The property is under eminent domain for a highway project.

The fire marshal’s office will be investigating.