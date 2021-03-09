3+ pounds of marijuana, other drugs, weapons seized in Davidson County investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — More than three pounds of marijuana, as well as other drugs and weapons, were seized during an investigation in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On March 8, deputies pulled over Argenis Samuel Rivera Alicea, 36, of Lexington, as part of an investigation that started in January.

During the traffic stop, approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, 30 suboxone strips, and 9 oxycodone pills were found in the trunk of the car.

Deputies got a search warrant for Alicea’s home and found approximately 128 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1,478 grams of marijuana, approximately 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 100 grams of crack cocaine, a Norinco SKS 7.62 rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P .380 pistol, and a North American Arms .22 Cal. Revolver, as well as miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia.

Alicea faces multiple drug charges and was given a $1.5 million secured bond.

He was put in the Davidson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.