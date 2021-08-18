3 Piedmont Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three driver license offices in the Piedmont Triad have been temporarily closed after a positive COVID case.

The driver license offices in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville have been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Two coworkers were also exposed to the virus, so the offices were closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

The offices will reopen when they feel it is safe to do so.

Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.