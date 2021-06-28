3 Triad men identified as suspects in Fayetteville killing; 2 still on the run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of three suspects in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Fayetteville man in May are on the run, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting was reported on May 15 just before 11:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Spearfish Drive in the Taylor’s Creek neighborhood, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Miller (CCSO)

Responding deputies found Daniel Christopher Sulton, 36, of Fayetteville suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to the hospital where he died, deputies said.

Authorities say the person responsible for the shooting was driving a white 2009-2013 Nissan Altima.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified three suspects in Sulton’s death:

Jaylin Maleek Baily Murphy, 26, of Reidsville

Jeremy Miller, 20, of Gibsonville

Jermaine Miller, 20, of Gibsonville

Fayetteville police found Jeremy Miller Monday at 1 a.m. in a Nissan Altima at Mazarick Park.

He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held without bond.

Jermaine Miller and Murphy are both wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Photos of Jermaine Miller and Murphy were not released.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact investigators at (910) 321-6592.