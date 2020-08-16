3 people try to kick in door, fire shots into Greensboro home, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people tried to kick in the door of a Greensboro home on Sunday and then fired shots into the home, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:34a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Nighthawk Place when they were told about shots being fired.

When they arrived, the person who lives in the home told them that three people tried to kick in the door, and when they were unsuccessful, they started shooting into the home.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This appears to be an isolated incident, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.