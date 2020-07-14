3 people test positive for coronavirus at Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people on Wake Forest University’s campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vice President for Campus Life Penny Rue.

Rue said in a letter to the community that all three are recovering well and respecting the required isolation guidelines.

The university does not plan to release any further identifying information about the patients and has not said whether or not the patients are students.

WFU says contact tracing steps have been taken, and people who may have been exposed have been notified.

The university reminds the public that, if you do not receive contact from Student Health Service or your local health department, you are not believed to have been in contact with one of the three patients.

Students, faculty and staff presenting symptoms are directed to self-isolate immediately.

Any students experiencing symptoms who live on campus or in the Winston-Salem area are asked to contact Student Health Service at (336) 758-5218 or their primary care provider for medical advice.

“Thank you for your continued vigilance and patience as we manage these challenging times,” Rue said.