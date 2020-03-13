3 people taken to hospital in High Point after car hits utility pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a utility pole near Briggs Place on Friday morning, according to High Point police.

The three people have no obvious life-threatening injuries.

English Road is currently closed, and there is no estimate from officers at the scene on how long the road will be closed.

Traffic is being diverted onto Kennedy Avenue.

The city is sending a sand truck to the area.

An unknown substance on the road caused it to become slick.

Workers with High Point's electric department and Duke Energy are at the scene.