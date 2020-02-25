3 people taken to hospital following tractor-trailer wreck on I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON N.C. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck on Interstate-85 involving a tractor-trailer and a utility truck, according to Marcus Jones, the assistant chief with the Central Fire Department.

The three people who were taken to the hospital have minor injuries following the wreck on Interstate 85 North at exit 96.

The three people were out of the vehicles when officials with the CFD arrived.

The Holly Grove Fire Department helped, and EMS took the three people to a local hospital.

The Davidson County Rescue Squad is also on scene, and highway patrol officials are investigating.

