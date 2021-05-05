3 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cory Road in High Point; officers search area with flashlights

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting in High Point sent three people to the hospital overnight, according to police.
At about 12:16 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired on Cory Road.
Officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.
No word on the victims’ ages and the severity of their injuries.
Investigators are not releasing any suspect information at this time, but officers are trying to get a search warrant for a home.
Officers spent the overnight hours combing through front yards with flashlights
No word on what may have led to the shooting.