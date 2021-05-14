3 people shot outside of hookah lounge on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —Three people were hurt in a shooting at a Greensboro hookah lounge, according to police.

Overnight, police responded to a shooting at a hookah lounge on the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street. Officers were still on scene early Friday morning.

Police say there was a small crowd at the location when someone drove by and fired off two shots.

Officers believe the bullets skipped across the ground before hitting the three victims in the lower part of their bodies. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Two of the victims went to the hospital themselves.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.