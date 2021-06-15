3 people shot in Winston-Salem over the weekend identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were on patrol in the area of the 800 block of East Devonshire Street when they heard shots fired at about 9:55 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the area of the gunshots and found four people with gunshot wounds near the intersection of East Devonshire Street and Burgandy Street.

There they found four people who had been shot, Tyreik Malik-Arthur Keitt, 29, George Gonzalez-Perez, 19, Anthony Noyola-Morales, 18, and a 17-year-old victim.

Tyreik Keitt was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators found two firearms at the scene.

At this time, police do not know if the Devonshire Street shooting is related to the Bruce Street shooting that happened a few hours prior.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.