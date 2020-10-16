3 people escape safely after drive-by shooting in Gibsonville, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Gibsonville, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Parkdale Road in Gibsonville.

A red Ford pickup truck drive by and someone in the truck reportedly fired several shots at a vehicle stopped at the side of the road.

Three people were working on the vehicle on the side of the road when the shooting happened.

As the shots rang out, they ran for safety.

The witnesses say they didn’t recognize the truck or the people inside.

Deputies found spent shell casings in the road and saw what appeared to be damage from bullets in four spots on the vehicle.

No one was hurt, and investigators have not found the suspect truck.

Anyone who may have information about this drive-by shooting damaging property is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.