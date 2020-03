Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three people have been displaced after a fire on East 29th Street in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 2:51 a.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment fire on the 1200 block of East 29th Street.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews say the apartment had working smoke alarms.

No word on the cause of the fire.