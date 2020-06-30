3 people, 10 dogs rescued from burning home in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people and their 10 dogs were saved after a fire started at a house in High Point, according to the High Point Fire Department.

At about 6:15 p.m. Monday, flames broke out at the home on the 3600 block of Shadow Ridge Drive, near Southwest Middle School.

The High Point Fire Department says three people and 10 dogs lived at the home, but none were hurt. Fire crews had to help get five of the dogs out safely.

The homeowner told HPFD that he lit a tiki torch on the back porch on a wooden table with an umbrella. Somehow the fire spread to the table, a chair, the umbrella and onto the backside of the house.

When people inside began to hear a popping noice, they discovered the fire.

The entire roof is gone, and the back of the home is mostly burned out.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, says he’s grateful to the fire department for their quick action and for saving their dogs.