BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three of Burlington’s most wanted have been arrested, according to Burlington police.

James Morgan Hines, Heather Danielle Small and Samual Donnell Corbet were all arrested.

Hines was charged with breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Small was charged with larceny and received a $2,500 secured bond.

Corbet was charged with stalking and received a $1,000 secured bond.

Nine others are still on Burlington’s most wanted list.