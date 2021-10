Crash on I-40 causes traffic backup in Greensboro (NCDOT)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police.

At 5:16 p.m., the N.C. Department of Transportation reported that three of four eastbound lanes were closed near Exit 211 for Gallimore Dairy Road. The scene is not expected to clear until after 10 p.m.

NCDOT expects the crash to have a “high” impact on traffic.

Police said the closure was due to a crash blocking the road.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.