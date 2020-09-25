3 North Carolina death row inmates to serve life in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has ruled that three death row inmates will have their sentences reduced to life in prison.

The three prisoners previously got their death penalty sentences reduced through the now-defunct Racial Justice Act.

Christina Walters, Tilmon Golphin and Quintel Augustine had previously been put on death row, until getting their sentences reduce to life in prison through a 2009 law that was later overhauled.

The court’s ruling paves the way for other death row inmates to receive life sentences if they applied for the reduction at the time the RJA was still in effect.