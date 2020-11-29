3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to NC church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three more people have died of coronavirus-complications linked to a COVID outbreak at a North Carolina church, officials say.
The Charlotte Observer reports 12 people have died overall from the outbreak linked to a gathering in October at the United House of Prayer for All People.
North Carolina health officials said Thursday that 10 residents of Mecklenburg County have died, and two Gaston County residents have died from the virus.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department said there has been a related outbreak at a nearby nursing home where two residents have died, and 19 cases have been discovered.
