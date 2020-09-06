3 missing girls rescued, 2 human trafficking suspects arrested during investigation, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Three missing teen girls were recovered, and two adult human trafficking suspects were arrested during an investigation in California, according to a Long Beach Police Department news release.

Detectives from the LBPD’s Vice Investigations Section arrested 32-year-old Mycal Ruff on Aug. 28 on three counts of false imprisonment and human trafficking. He was held on $450,000 bail.

Detectives also arrested 21-year-old Dezere Romero on Sept. 3 on three counts of human trafficking of a victim under 18-years-old and one count of prostitution. He is being held on $470,000 bail.

The events began on Aug. 13 when detectives started an investigation involving the prostitution of a minor.

Detectives arranged to meet the minor inside of a location. Once inside, detectives received consent to search the minor’s phone, which revealed an additional two juvenile-trafficking victims.

The two victims were later recovered by detectives on Aug. 14 and Aug. 26.

The victims told detectives that they were forced to perform prostitution acts for Ruff.

Ruff was aided by Romero, who helped manage the minors on his behalf., police say.



The three female juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 17, were all listed as missing persons from Long Beach, San Bernardino and Hemet, California.



Possible evidence has shown that one of the victims may have been trafficked across state lines.