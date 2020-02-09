3 men rob Village Tavern in Winston-Salem at gunpoint, police say

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- Three men robbed the Village Tavern in Winston-Salem at gunpoint Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 2000 Griffith Rd. on a panic alarm around 12:36 a.m.

When they arrived, workers told them that three suspects came in to the restaurant through the back door.

The suspects then went to the office area with handguns and demanded money.

They left with an unknown amount of money through the back door, the release says.

No injuries were reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.