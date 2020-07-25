3 men injured in Winston-Salem shooting, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a “shooting” at 909 Ferrell Avenue around 4:56 p.m.

The three victims were standing in the yard of 909 Ferrell Avenue when two vehicles stopped in front of the home, and the occupants started shooting at them, police say.

The victims tried to run inside the home and were hit by gunfire before they could reach safety inside.

The vehicles fled the area before police arrived.

Zachery George, 19, of Winston-Salem, Treyvez George, 21, of Winston-Salem, and Derisee Dillworth, 24, of Winston-Salem, had serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital, the release says.

All three are in stable condition, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.