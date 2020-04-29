3 men arrested after shots fired into Gibsonville apartment complex

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Three men have been charged after shots were fired into an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Gibsonville police.
Alshad Shamar English, 32, of McLeansville, Bobby Eugene Richardson Jr., 27, of Eden, and Cameron Patrick Smith, 29, of Greensboro, are each charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, three counts of injury to personal property, one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits and one count of violating an executive order for failure to stay at home.
English was taken into custody and is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Richardson was taken into custody and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Smith surrendered himself to deputies at the Guilford County Detention Center and was given a $40,000 secured bond.