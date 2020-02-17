3 Marines charged with assaulting man in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three Marines were arrested early Monday morning after police said they assaulted a man during a fight outside a nightclub in Raleigh, WNCN reports.

Arrest warrants say Evan Charles Chicone, 22, Angel Mario Lozano Reyes, 23, and Jake Nicholas Schoettle, 23, assaulted a man and damaged a vehicle during an incident outside of a dance club in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

All three were charged with felony assault serious bodily injury, misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive and misdemeanor injury to personal property charges.

Police said the victim suffered lacerations to the face and a “hole over his right eye.”

Chicoine, Lozano, and Schoettle caused damage to a blue Honda Civic that belonged to a person other than the assault victim, police said.

They were transported to the Wake County Detention Center where they each received a $15,000 bond.

All three were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Court records show the three as being members of the Marine Corp.