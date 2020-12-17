3 major hospital systems in the Triad have COVID vaccine

All three major hospital systems in the Triad are now stocked up with the COVID vaccines.

Novant Health and Cone Health got their shipments on Thursday. Some nurses and doctors have already gotten their shots.

Staff at Cone Health spent the day preparing for the first vaccination clinic.

5,850 doses of the vaccine are being stored in a special freezer until then.

Novant Health officials didn’t waste any time getting their staff vaccinated: it happen just hours after the first shipments arrived.

“I just got the first vaccine,” Margie Avila said.

The Forsyth Medical Center ICU nurse was the first person to roll up their sleeves after shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at the facility.

“I had a loss, a family member of mine who passed away in early November to COVID” Avila said. “So [I was] getting hit from both sides, professionally and personally.”

“It was very emotional for me,” Dr. David Priest said.

Priest is the senior vice president and the chief safety and quality epidemiology officer at Novant Health.

He could not stop smiling during the interview with FOX8, reliving the special moment for him and his staff.

“We’re too excited. This is like an early Christmas present,” Priest said. “You don’t put the present back under the tree. We’re going to keep vaccinating our staff every day.”

In Greensboro, Cone Health Pharmacist Minh Pham was ready to get his “present.”

“I’m very excited to get the vaccine, to protect myself, but to protect other people,” he said. “Other staff, other family members, and especially my parents.”

Pham has been working at Cone’s Green Valley campus for months.

The hospital only treats COVID patients.

As of Thursday afternoon, 76 percent of the beds were full.

Frontline workers have seen the worst.

They told FOX8 they hope the vaccine helps control the spread of the virus, and that everyone’s life starts getting back to normal.

“Once everybody gets the vaccine, and the community gets the vaccine, we can eventually close down Green Valley,” Pham said.

The Green Valley staff will be the first to get vaccinated.

Cone Health officials say it will be a while until the vaccines get to the general public, so it’s important to socially distance and wear masks.