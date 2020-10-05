3 killed when SUV crashes into tree in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people were killed in a crash after a speeding SUV crashed into a tree, according to Thomasville police.

At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash on the 900 block of Liberty Drive, near Cloniger Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 2012 Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Police say 23-year-old Cesar Geovanni Jaimes, of Asheboro, was driving. 22-year-old Karam Khan-Ali-Khan-Gul-Khan, of Archdale, was in the passenger seat. 22-year-old Isaac Anthony Jaimes, of Asheboro, was in the backseat.

All three were killed in the crash.

Police believed the Jeep Cherokee was heading north on Liberty Drive at an excessive speed when the driver lost control. The Jeep spun 180 degrees, went off the road and hit the tree.

Officers say the driver and front-seat passenger were both wearing seatbelts. The backseat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.