3 killed in murder-suicide in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after an alleged murder-suicide at a Graham home, according to police.

At about 10:49 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Broadway Drive.

At the scene, officers found 65-year-old Susan Thomas, of Graham, 69-year-old Douglas Sheets, of King, and 66-year-old Edward Thomas, of Burlington, all dead gunshot wounds.

Police say this was a murder-suicide.

Investigators believe Edward Thomas shot and killed Susan Thomas and Douglas Sheets before shooting himself.

Police say the motivation was domestic related.