3 juveniles charged after profanity spray-painted on Saxapahaw church walls, tires slashed on church van

SAXAPAHAW, N.C. — Three juvenile suspects were charged after allegedly leaving more than $20,000 in damage at a Saxapahaw church, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of damage to Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church and a van at 5750 Church Road in the Saxapahaw community.

At the scene, deputies found the church van spray painted with “vulgarity,” as well as a shattered windshield and slashed tires.

Deputies went into the fellowship hall and found extensive damage to the interior, including holes in the sheetrock walls, profanity spray painted on the walls, food strewn across the floor and the air conditioning ductwork punctured.

The sheriff’s office estimates damages at more than $20,000.

After reviewing video surveillance and getting help from the community, deputies identified three suspects.

On Tuesday, the three juvenile suspects reportedly admitted to the crimes during an interview with detectives.

Detectives say they will seek juvenile petitions against them for two counts of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony destruction of church property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.