2 injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday evening, the Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed to FOX8.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue Northwest.

A victim told police he was robbed by two men and during the robbery, one of the suspects pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim and one of the suspects were shot, police said.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to surgery.

Police said at this time, they only have one side of the story because of the severity of the suspect’s injuries.

