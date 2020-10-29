3 injured in shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Lexington on Thursday evening, according to Lt. Luke Davis with Lexington police.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Village Apartments.

One victim was taken by a private vehicle to Lexington Medical Center. A second was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on their conditions.

Lexington police saw a vehicle matching a description of one that left the scene of the shooting and pursued it, stopping it at Winston Road and Business 40.

A shooting victim was inside that vehicle.

Police said one of the three victims was treated and released from further medical care and is in police custody.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

All three victims were adult males. No names have been released.

Latest headlines from FOX8