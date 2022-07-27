(The Hill) — Three in four Democrats surveyed in a new CNN poll said they don’t want President Joe Biden as their party’s presidential nominee in 2004.

The poll found that 75 percent said they want someone else as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, while 25 percent selected Biden.

By comparison, 51 percent of Democrats questioned in a similar poll earlier this year said they wanted a different candidate to be their presidential nominee in the next election, while 45 percent of respondents showed interest in Biden running again.

Fifty-five percent of Republican respondents in the new survey, meanwhile, said that they don’t want former President Donald Trump to be their party’s nominee in 2024, while 44 percent of respondents said the opposite.

This is a 6-point increase from a poll earlier this year when 49 percent of Republican respondents said they wanted a different candidate to be their presidential nominee, and 50 percent of respondents showed interest in Trump running for office again.

A majority of respondents in the new poll — 54 percent — also said they believe American democracy is under attack, while 40 percent of respondents said American democracy is being tested but not under attack. Six percent of respondents said that democracy isn’t under attack.

The CNN poll was conducted from July 22 to July 24 with a total of 1,002 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.

A survey of likely 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters released on Tuesday found that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received slightly more support than Biden.

Buttigieg had 17 percent support in the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll compared to Biden’s 16 percent.

Vice President Kamala Harris was supported by 6 percent of respondents in that survey, which had a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.