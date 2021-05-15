3 hospitalized after Jeep runs stop sign, crashes into truck near Asheboro, troopers say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Asheboro on Saturday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened near Cox Mill Road south of Ashboro toward Seagrove.

A Jeep SUV ran a stop sign while going west on Cox Mill Road then crashed into a Toyota pickup truck that was going south on Highway 134, troopers say.

The Jeep had two people inside, and the Toyota had one. All three were taken to local hospitals.

Troopers tell FOX8 they are stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, and the driver of the Toyota driver was. Air bags were deployed.

Charges are currently pending.

This is a developing story.