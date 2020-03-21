3 Hickory firefighters quarantined at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HICKORY, N.C. -- Three Hickory firefighters are quarantined at home after responding to a call Wednesday, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

The department says that the call the 3 firefighters responded to was related to the coronavirus.

The firefighters have reportedly not been tested for COVID-19.

3 Hickory, NC firefighters are quarantined at home at this hour after a call they responded to 2 days ago came back as #COVID19.



These FFs could be exposing their family to #COVID19 bc they’re not testing FFs.



FFs need priority testing, masks & other PPEs. #ncpol — PFFPNC (@PFFPNC) March 20, 2020

Let’s be clear: This isn’t about firefighters getting preference.



FFs respond to all medical calls & public safety is at risk when we don’t know our health status.



Then we’re being quarantined with our families. The system is set up for us to contaminate. #ncpol https://t.co/KTCGP5R81X — PFFPNC (@PFFPNC) March 20, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 232 as of noon on Saturday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday afternoon, there are more than 15,200 coronavirus cases in United States and 201 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Alamance County - 1

Brunswick County - 4

Cabarrus County - 2

Carteret County - 2

Catawba County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Chowan County - 1

Craven County - 2

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 1

Durham County - 39

Franklin County - 4

Forsyth County - 12

Gaston County - 1

Granville County - 1

Guilford County - 7

Harnett County - 7

Hoke County - 1

Iredell County - 2

Johnston County - 3

Lee County - 1

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 77

Moore County - 2

New Hanover County - 1

Onslow County - 1

Orange County - 6

Pasquotank County - 1

Pitt County - 2

Robeson County - 1

Rowan County - 2

Sampson County - 1

Scotland County - 1

Union County - 5

Wake County - 33

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 3