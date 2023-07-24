HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (CBS Newspath/WWAY/WNCN) — Deputies are investigating after three people were found dead in a car at a gas station near the North Carolina coast over the weekend.

The incident was discovered early Sunday at a Speedway gas station at 14477 U.S. 17 in the Hampstead community, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was in the parking lot at the gas station. Several investigators were at the scene for hours on Sunday.

The identities and causes of death are not known as of Monday afternoon.

Hampstead is located northeast of Wilmington near Topsail Beach.