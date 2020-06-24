3 firefighters taken to the hospital after firetruck overturns on I-73 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital after a firetruck overturned in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 73, near I-85 Business, in Guilford County.

Troopers say a firefighter was driving east on I-73 in a 2018 Pierce firetruck from Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire District.

When the driver tried to merge from the I-85 Business off-ramp onto I-73, a vehicle in front of the firetruck slowed down quickly. The firetruck then swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and overturned several times before driving off the road to the left.

The driver and two other firefighters were all taken to the hospital.

No one has been charged.