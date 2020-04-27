3 facing murder charges in connection to Asheboro shooting that left man dead, 3 teens in hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police have made three arrests following a shooting that left one man dead and three teens in the hospital, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

Jemen Davone Portis, 18, of Asheboro, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Azion Tremaine Fair, 18, of Asheboro, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Derek Laron Walls Jr., 24, of Asheboro, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

On Friday at 01:13 a.m., the APD responded to the area of 242 Coleridge Road in reference to a gun being fired.

As patrol units were on the way, officers were told that a victim of a gunshot wound was being taken to Randolph Health by a private vehicle.

A total of four people were shot during this incident and they are listed as follows:

Detavius Quatae Bruton, 22, of Mount Gilead, was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Portis and Fair were treated for gunshot wounds.

A 15 year old juvenile from Montgomery County was also treated for a gunshot wound.

The APD believes there were other people present or in the area when the shooting happened and are working to identify all who were involved or have knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident are ask to call (336) 626-1300 ext.316 or ext. 317.