3 election boards in central NC meet to count absentee ballots

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — With several races still too close to call, county election boards in North Carolina are starting to count those absentee ballots.

The state confirmed nine of them met Friday. In our area, that includes Edgecombe, Hoke and Sampson counties.

The Hoke County Board of Elections reviewed the 203 absentee ballots that have come in since Election Day. Officials said 62 of the ballots were from members of the military.

Counting the ballots is a slow, meticulous process.

The envelopes are sorted and then reviewed. The bipartisan board looks over each one of them, making sure the information is complete — down to the signature and zip code.

“The system works,” board member John Harry said.

Then the ballots are opened, flattened out and checked out once more. They’re then scanned, so the information can be uploaded.

In this election, the North Carolina Board of Elections said 995,000 absentee ballots were cast. Of those 99,000 are still outstanding.

Officials said the nine counties Friday evening would be reviewing 4,500 of the nearly absentee 100,000 ballots.

“Because of COVID-19 and because of the… I guess passion around the election in and of itself we did have a high expectation to receive absentee ballots,” said Gloria Hill, the Chairperson of the Hoke County Board of Elections.

Hill has been on the board for 11 years.

CBS 17 asked her about President Trump’s accusations of widespread voter fraud.

“I actually have a problem understanding how that’s arrived, how that thought process has arrived. Because of things that we do, things that other counties do… We have a lot of things in place, checks and balances in place that’s designed to prevent that,” Hill said.

“Myself and my members of the board, we’re here to serve the public,” said John Harry, a Republican board member.

Vice President Joe Biden is up in Hoke County by just over 2,300 votes. Cal Cunningham is also leading by just over 2,600 votes.

But that doesn’t include any absentee ballots that could still come in until Thursday. It also doesn’t include provisional ballots.

The Hoke County Board of Elections will meet again on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

