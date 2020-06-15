3 children hit by car, seriously injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three children were seriously injured when they were hit by a car in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 11:39 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a crash on the 5100 block of North Cherry Street after three children suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car.

Police believe the children were leaving a party in the area and were walking across the road to get into a waiting vehicle.

A 2010 Honda passenger car driving southwest hit the children while they were in the road.

All three of the children were taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

Police have not released the ages of the children, just that they were younger than 18 years old.

No charges have been announced as of Monday morning.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.