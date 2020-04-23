3 children at center of AMBER Alert in Virginia found safe in SC, parents arrested

Ruby Marie Allison (Virginia State Police)

John Varion Allison (Virginia State Police)

Cameron Allison

Emma Allison

Colin Allison

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — Three young children at the center of an AMBER Alert in Virginia were found safe in South Carolina on Wednesday, WMBF reports.

Roanoke County police believe that the children’s parents abducted them on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the children were found, Roanoke County Social Services was trying to serve a court-ordered child removal for the children when police say John Allison refused to give their location or allow CPS access to the children.

John Allison has turned himself in at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Salem, WFXR reports.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that troopers made a traffic stop on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in relation to the AMBER Alert.

Collins said one adult was detained, and the Roanoke County police identified Ruby Allison as that adult.

She was taken to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and will await extradition there.

The three children were found safe, according to Collins.

Authorities in SC will coordinate their return to Roanoke County Social Services.