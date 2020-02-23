3 children, 3 adults killed in head-on crash

MIDWAY, Ga. — Authorities say six people, including three children, have been killed in a head-on crash on a Georgia interstate., WSAV reports.

Liberty County sheriff’s officials say the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95.

Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95.

He says deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area.

Deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV.

The driver of the Lexus was killed. GSP Trooper Markus White identified the driver as an “elderly gentleman” whose vehicle had Florida license plates. He was the only person in the car.

The two adults and three children riding in the SUV were also killed. The car had Virginia tags. Deputies believe the kids were between the ages of 3 and 10 years old.

The victims of both vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicles by the Midway Fire Department.

There were no survivors.