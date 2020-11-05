3 charged after woman seriously injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Julius Gray, 20, Supreme Cousin, 22, and Charles King, 20, all of Burlington, are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and going armed to the terror of the public.

At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Beaumont Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said there were four people shooting at a vehicle and the woman who was injured was not the intended target.

Police said she was a pedestrian standing a distance from the targeted vehicle.

The fourth shooter has not been identified.

Gray has been taken into custody and was given a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

