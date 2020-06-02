3 arrested for violating curfew in Greensboro after weekend vandalism

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first night of Greensboro’s curfew is over, and three people were arrested overnight for violating the temporary measure.

A third night of protests in the city calling for justice after the death of George Floyd started and ended peacefully Monday. Businesses were vandalized Saturday and Sunday.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued a city-wide curfew on Monday restricting travel in the city from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew remains in place until the mayor rescinds it.

At about 9 p.m. Monday night, two people were arrested for violating that curfew at South Elm Street and West Washington Street.

At about 9:45 p.m., a man was arrested after he was found on top of the Nathanael Greene monument at West McGee Street and South Spring Garden Street.

The curfew restricts travel within the city limits during the specified hours with the following exceptions:

· Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;

· Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;

· Public utilities, public transportation companies;

· On-duty military personnel

· News media, journalists

· Individuals traveling between work and their residence

· Individuals seeking medical care

The full declaration can be read here.