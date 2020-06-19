3 arrested for breaking into over 40 vehicles in Forsyth County, deputies say

Destiny Kamara Tucker

Left to right: Destiny Kamara Tucker, Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins and Diamante Eddie Rockwell

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been arrested for breaking into over 40 vehicles in Forsyth County around the Lewisville area, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

With the help of a video from a homeowner’s security system, FCSO K9 Bruno and WSPD K9 Copper, deputies were able to arrest three people who were breaking into vehicles in the Lewisville neighborhoods of Brookway West and Wellesley Place.

Officials have identified over 40 victims so far.

Diamante Eddie Rockwell, 21, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged initially with one count of possession of firearm by felon, one count of larceny of a firearm, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and two counts of attempted breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

More charges will be forthcoming. Rockwell is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under $33,000 secured bond and an initial court date of July 9.

Destiny Kamara Tucker, 22, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged initially with one count of larceny of a firearm, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and two counts of attempted breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

More charges will be forthcoming. Tucker is currently in the Forsyth

County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed and an initial court date of July

9.

Isaiah Elonzo Hawkins, 20, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged initially with one count of larceny of a firearm, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

More charges will be forthcoming. Hawkins is currently in the Forsyth County Law

Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed and an initial court date of July 9.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call

the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously

at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.