WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are in custody after police say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Tuesday evening.

Winston-Salem detectives were working on an old case and saw an incident between two vehicles and what appeared to be shots fired from one of them.

Officers chased the suspect vehicle and the chase ended on Borum Drive.

Three people were arrested.

Shell casings and guns were recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.