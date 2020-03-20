3 arrested after chase in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three people were arrested after a chase in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem officers have been investigating several violent crimes over the last few months and believe they are all related.

Police say a juvenile suspect connected to the crimes was spotted driving near Reynolds Boulevard and Shorefaire drive Thursday night.

Officers tried to pull the car over but say the driver refused to stop.

Eventually, the car crashed into a power pole at the intersection of 25th Street and Kilkare Avenue.

Three people inside the car tried to run but police found and arrested them.

No one was hurt in the crash.

So far, police have not said how old the suspects are or what charges they face.