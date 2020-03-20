2nd worker at Orlando International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A second worker at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The TSA.

The TSA released the following statement about the worker:

“TSA confirms that a second Transportation Security Officer who works at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officer is resting at home. TSA employees who have come in contact with the officer during the past 14 days were notified and provided direction on next steps. Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

The TSA also set up a map to notify the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The TSA reiterated to all officers and employees that they can help reduce the risk of infection by:

· Wearing gloves in all positions

· Authorized frontline personnel whose security screening tasks require them to routinely come into close contact with the traveling public to wear surgical masks if they choose to do so.

· Washing hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available.

· Avoiding touching their face, nose, mouth, and eyes with your hands.

· Covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

· Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

· Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

· Staying home if they are sick