2nd suspect arrested nearly 1 year after man killed on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested a yer after a man was killed in Greensboro, according to police.

On Wednesday, police announced that Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The new arrested comes days short of the homicide case’s one-year anniversary.

At about 1:26 p.m. May 19, 2020, police responded to a parking lot in the 4400 Block of West Wendover Avenue on an unknown problem person down call.

At the scene, they found 28-year-old Frederick Elijah Green, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound.

The officers tried to save Green’s life, but he died.

Rodney Damian Artison, 27, of Greensboro, was arrested on May 22, 2020, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.