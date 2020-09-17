2nd suspect arrested, 1 woman still wanted after violent home invasion in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody and a woman is still wanted after a Rockingham County home invasion, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found Denkimbe Antonio Williams, 25, in Newport News, Virginia.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Investigators are still looking Karina Espinosa. Espinosa, 20, is considered “armed and dangerous” by the sheriff’s office and is wanted in connection with the home invasion.

Williams, Espinose and Matthew R. Deve, 30, are accused of invading a Rockingham County home and robbing a couple at gunpoint, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew R. Deve, Denkimbe Antonio Williams and Karina Espinosa

At about 2:50 p.m. on July 23, deputies arrested Deve on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of felony larceny and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

He received a $500,000 secured bond.

Things on the 1300 Block of Sardis Church Road are typically quiet. But early that Thursday morning, chaos unfolded after what seemed like a friendly knock on the door by a woman who asked to come into the home.

Moments later, two men described as Black, over 6 feet tall, slender-build, armed with handguns and wearing masks, reportedly forced their way into the home.

Authorities said the suspects stole cash, several firearms, an iPad and an iPhone.

Fletcher Knight, 73, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His wife, who was inside the home at the time, was uninjured. However, one thing that can’t be stitched up is a wound to the family’s sense of security.

“One of the subjects struck Mr. Knight in the head with his pistol which caused some injury,” Page said.

Investigators sifted through the scene throughout the night and into the day to find any clues pointing them to the three suspects responsible.

“We’re going to find out who did this and we’re going to bring them to justice,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said.

While the sheriff said he is glad no one was seriously hurt, he warns roughly 8,000 people in Rockingham County have permits to carry concealed firearms.

“Under the castle doctrine, they (residents) have authority to protect themselves from a violent entry into their residence, so you better think twice because you may not walk away if you plan on victimizing some more people in Rockingham County,” Page said.

The sheriff advises residents not to open the door for anyone they don’t know.

If someone knocks at your door and needs help, let them know you are calling authorities who could help them.

Anyone who sees Karina Espinosa is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers tipline at (336) 349-9683.